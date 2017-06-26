Happy Birthday Ariana Grande! Here’s our wish for your birthday!

Ariana Grande just turned 24-years-old and her family, friends and fans have been hoping for her to have a fantastic birthday.

There are people out there who love birthdays and then there are those who don’t like to celebrate. But I think we should all be thrilled to celebrate birthday’s because the people you spend your time with today may not be there tomorrow and time is precious.

That being said, we hope Ari and her friends have been having a great time celebrating her 24th birthday!

Girl, you’ve accomplished so may things in life in just these short 24 years of life. PCG magazine just wants to send you all the love in the world.

We look forward to hearing more music and watching you change the world for the better. Thank you for being an amazing soul you (voice change) dannnngerous woman you!

Much love and blessed be.

One Love Manchester (Live)

