Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds take CPR class together! ‘I can’t recommend this enough.’

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are going to be fantastic parents as well as prepared in case of an emergency. The two attended a CPR class while in Vancouver.

“Years ago, I took a CPR course thru the Red Cross. And holy shit, I ended up saving my nephew’s life because I knew what to do! True story! Yesterday I took a refresher course—focusing on infant and toddler CPR. It takes only a few hours and it’s also kinda, sorta fun. Thank you to Dan from Viva First Aid for the lesson. And thank you to these two helpful yet lifeless dolls whose vacant ocular cavities will haunt me until end times.” Ryan posted to his Instagram wall. [ Ryan Reynolds receives his own star on Hollywood Walk of Fame! ]

And even Blake recommends the CPR course. She wrote:

“ALL MAMA’’S AND DADDIES OUT THERE – I can’t recommend this enough, I took CPR class with a focus on babies and toddlers. Google ‘infant CPR class near me and you’ll see lots of listing. For those of you who haven’t done it, you will love it. It’s so helpful by giving you knowledge, tools, and some peace of mind.”.

Honestly, knowing what to do in a bad situation is always important (basically why I took an EMT course but didn’t certify. I wasn’t there to become an EMT, I was there to learn what to do in an emergency. And it really is kinda, sorta fun). CPR of all things is just something we should all know how to perform.

Accidents can happen. And if you’re about to be a mommy or daddy then what better time to go and learn how to save a life, don’t you agree?

Blessed be.

