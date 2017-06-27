Eminem has a beard now and it’s pretty sexy! Check it out!

Eminem took to Instagram and debuted something a little different this last week. The real slim shady has dark facial hair and he’s looking good.

On Friday June 23, Eminem was spending some time with Dr. Dre and Kendrick Lamar at the L.A premiere of HBO’s The Defiant Ones. And he wanted to share the memory with his Instagram followers. He captioned the photo:

“Just a couple of guys from Compton and one from Detoit. With a beard. #thedefiantones.”

Eminem (Marshall Matters) is almost unrecognizable without that bleach blonde hair and clean-shaven face but we are totally digging the facial hair.

Blessed be.

