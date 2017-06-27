Gypsy: Naomi Watts Starring in new Netflix thriller/drama! Check it out!

Gypsy stars Australia’s very own Naomi Watts and it’s going to be on Netflix Friday (June 30, 2017).

The drama/thriller revolves around Jean Holloway (Naomi Watts) and how she gets far too immersed in the lives of her patients. The series was created by Lisa Rubin.

Stevie Nicks will be seen in the opening credits performing a new version of her famous “Fleetwood Mac,” song that also shares the series name. Nick performs “Gypsy,” on the piano and it’s going to be fantastic.

In a recent Reddit (ask me anything) user “ColinHarn,” wanted to know what she looks for when deciding on a project or role. She said:

“Firstly, the director. It’s the thing that will pull me in. Then there are many factors – the story is incredibly important, the character. I don’t mind playing small parts but there needs to be an arch you can gravitate too and which actors you’re playing against. And now being a mom of two boys, I have to consider all the other logistics.”

And with that being said, we can only imagine how great this series is going to be, what do you guys think? Are you excited? Sound off in the comments below and don’t forget to subscribe to our positive celebrity gossip Newsletter.

Blessed be.

Gypsy | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix

