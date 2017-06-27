Rebel Wilson is using her defamation case money for a good cause!

If you didn’t know, Rebel Wilson went after Bauer Media Group post speculation they publicly lied about her age, real name in about eight articles from magazines such as Women’s Day, Women’s Weekly, OK Magazine and New Weekly during the 2015 year.

The publisher’s lawyers did put up a fight but Rebel did win the case and we’re glad about the fact.

“I’m glad, very glad that the jury has agreed with me and by the unanimous overwhelming verdict, they have sent a very, very clear message,” she opened up in an interview. “I really love my job as an actress and entertainer and now I just look forward to rebuilding my career now that the record has set straight.” [ Rebel Wilson talks about possibly being roofied. Raising Awareness ]

Although, there hasn’t been a verified amount on winnings, it’s been reported that regardless of what she wins from the case, it will be going directly to charity.

Honestly, we all go through some pretty hard times in life and sometimes we have to fight but it’s awesome to see someone put up a fight and then donate the money to a charity like the Aussie film industry that really needs it to provide jobs.

That’s what’s up girl, we’re glad you won the case and we hope you continue to have an awesome time working as an actress—that’s the best job in the world; loving what you do.

What do you guys think, isn’t it great that she’s donated that money to charity? Sound off in the comments below and don’t forget to subscribe to our positive celebrity gossip Newsletter.

Blessed be.

