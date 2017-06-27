Taylor Swift shouts out Russell Westbrook on winning MVP!

Taylor Swift sent out a hilarious shout-out to Russell Westbrook, who plays for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

“I was the one who taught you how to play basketball…I remember the first time you beat me at basketball. I was very upset and you said ‘You just have to shake it off,’ And I had an idea…” She continued. “So essentially we have each other to thank for these careers!” [ Selena Gomez writes a & love letter to the LGBTQ community! ]

But at the end of the video she does reveal that the story was totally made up but just wanted to send Russell a congratulations on winning NBA MVP.

Taylor Swift shouting out Russell Westbrook!

