Ed Sheeran raising money for East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices!

Ed Sheeran has a heart of gold and he’s constantly seen making a positive difference in the world. And just recently Sheeran paired up with C.F Martin & Co., (Martin Guitar) for the third time to share the third series of the Ed Sheeran Signature Artist Edition guitars.

Fans were sure to purchase them in record time when Sheeran and Martin Guitar did their first and second collaboration.

“Ed Sheeran’s immense talent and innovation have earned him much deserved respect and popularity from fans and fellow musicians alike”, said Chris Thomas Director of Marketing for C.F. Martin & Co. “Standing alone on a huge stage with nothing but a small guitar and a loop station is a unique and admirable approach to touring with such mega hits. It’s clear that Ed loves what he does and gives it all back to his fans each night in the sold out arenas. We are honored to be a part of it and pleased that Ed’s Signature Martins serve him well.” [ Ed Sheeran: Shape of You passes 1 billion streams! ]

And the best part is that Ed Sheeran is donating 100% of his royalties from the sales of each guitar to East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices, a UK-based charity near his hometown.

“We’re so grateful to Ed for once again choosing to raise money and awareness for EACH in this way,” said Graham Butland, EACH Chief Executive. “He’s a fantastic ambassador and highly valued supporter, as he continues to show generosity not only through guitar sales but also through clothes donations, performances and more. A big thank you to Ed, C.F. Martin & Co and all those involved in the Signature Edition project. As with the previous two guitar sales, this will provide a real boost for the children, young people and families we support.”

What an amazing act of love to the children. Ed Sheeran, you’re the bomb, keep up the great work.

Blessed be.

