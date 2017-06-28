Nico Tortorella is content with getting paid less than his female co-stars!

Did you know that the female stars of TV Land’s “Younger,” are paid more than the men. And actor Nico Tortorella thinks it’s a great step in the right direction for Hollywood production. He opened up to Toofab magazine about details. He said:

“The women on this show are paid more than the men are and I think that’s a step in the right direction,” he told TooFab in an interview. “I think that we represent a piece of the future that I want to live in.”

It’s great to see him supporting females in the film industry. Many have to fight to get the same jobs as men do and other times women are judged merely because they are not men. And the assumption of ‘girls not being able make a great film,’ came into light. Fortunately, many have been fighting for their rights and it seems like it’s getting better, slowly but surely.

And when asked “What is the show teaching the young women who are watching?” He opened up about honesty. He said:

“The best thing that you can do is be honest with yourself first, and then be honest with other people. Also to accept positive change and to just love each other a little bit more. I think that this is a genre that doesn’t really exist on television or in the movie theaters. I mean, it’s rom-com so we need to love each other more than we ever have.”

