Shania Twain celebrates career at the ‘Shania Twain exhibit.’

Shania Twain and Kelsea Ballerini were both at the Shania Twain Exhibit Opening at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. And it’s to celebrate the 51-year-old’s impressive career.

Family, friends and fans will also be able to see actual props and costumes used on her tours.

“ It’s an honor to be a part of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum exhibitions for 2017,” Shania stated.. “Being able to revisit favorite costumes, photographs and memories from my career has been a special feeling, especially as this year will see a new stage for me with a brand new album! I’m very excited to have these important creative moments on display.”

She also opened up about being grateful. She said:

“I don’t want to relive them, but I’m not running away from them, and I’m not in a rush anymore,” Shania added. “I’m just here, I’m just now, I’m just who I am. And I’m grateful to be standing here. It’s a miracle.”

The exhibit opened recently (June 26, 2017) and it’s kicked off to a great start. She’s super excited about being able to share memories and deep creative moments with the world. What’s better than being able to share your passion and dreams with those who support and relate to your art?

And in case anyone missed the news, Shania did just drop a new record. It’s speculated that it was recorded during the time she spent in Nevada. And she was ready to get started the moment she hit the studio. She said:

“By the time I got into the studio, I was already quite familiar with what I wanted to do,” she said. “I felt like I had climbed a huge mountain and was standing on top of it, looking God in the eye, and saying, ‘I’m here! What do I gotta do next?'”

Those are the best moments in life. But we’re just happy she’s been able to follow her dreams, inspire others and make such an incredible impact on the world. What do you guys love most about Shania Twain?

