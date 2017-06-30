JAY-Z and his mother Gloria Carter talk sexuality after she ‘comes out,’ publicly!

If you’ve been (or happen to be) closeted, then you might be emotionally and mentally aware that it’s not the easiest process to go through alone. And it shouldn’t have to be this way because we are all the same and love is love. If there is a God then don’t you think you should leave the judging to him and love everyone in the world.

The whole term “in the closet,” developed so much emotional meaning. Hiding your sexual orientation or gender identity can from those around you can be an isolating and lonely experience.

When you’re in the closet, you’re prone to hearing what (progressiveness) family and friend opinions about the LGBTQIA+ community. And they aren’t always welcoming, in fact they can be downright hurtful; which can cause so much emotional trauma for those having to face the trial of “being in the closet.”

It’s important to remember that being in the closet was never a choice. Who in this entire world would hide in the closet if it were easily and accepted without negativity and attack? Don’t you think it’s sad that people feel staying closeted can shield them from bullying, rejection and even violence?

I don’t completely remember which one of my friends told me this story but there was a guy (one of their really good friends) who wore a “My Little Pony,” earring. One day they were walking down the street and he got jumped because the (bullies) thought he was “gay,” and wanted to cause trouble, they made fun of him because the earring and if I remember correctly, he did end up in the hospital.

This shouldn’t be happening in the world. And the worst part about the whole story? The boy wore that earring because his little sister passed away from cancer and it was hers.

Being in the closet is a painful experience because of the harsh judgement. And while this guy wasn’t gay, it shows perfectly how messed up the world can be toward others who live a different lifestyle.

But is that really how we should be behaving?

I guess all that rambling has brought me to JAY-Z and his latest album “4:44,” which dropped at midnight on Friday. There’s a significant song about the rapper’s mother, Gloria Carter who just recently came out as lesbian in “Smile,” the third track off her Son’s 13th album. And it’s the very first time either of the two have publicly addressed her sexual identity.

“Mama had four kids, but she’s a lesbian, had to pretend so long that she’s a thespian,” the Brooklyn, New York, native raps about 40 seconds in. “Had to hide in the closet, so she medicate. Society shame and the pain was too much to take. Cried tears of joy when you fell in love. Don’t matter to me if it’s a him or her. I just want to see you smile through all the hate.”

Carter ends the track with a spoken word. He said:

“Living in the shadow. Can you imagine what kind of life it is to live? In the shadows people see you as happy and free, because that’s what you want them to see. Living two lives, happy, but not free.” “The world is changing and they say it’s time to be free, but you live with the fear of just being me,” she continues. “Living in the shadow feels like the safe place to be. No harm for them, no harm for me. But life is short, and it’s time to be free. Love who you love, because life isn’t guaranteed. Smile.”

How powerful is this message? It truly is time to be free, to never live and fear and love yourself for who you are at this very moment.

After the album’s release, GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis opened up during a statement given to ET in response to the news. She said:

“Lesbian women are all too often erased or excluded from narratives surrounding LGBTQ people,” Ellis explained. “By sharing her truth with the world, Gloria Carter is increasing visibility of lesbian women of color at a critical time and sending a powerful message of empowerment to the entire LGBTQ community that is perfectly timed with the end of Pride Month.” [ Here’s a toast to a successful Manchester benefit concert and how it inspired the world! ]

Do you guys remember when JAY-Z opened up about his support for gay marriage in 2012?

“I’ve always thought [not allowing same-sex individuals to wed] was still, um, holding the country back,” he told CNN during their interview. “What people do in their own homes is their business and you can choose to love whoever you love. That’s their business. [It] is no different than discriminating against blacks. It’s discrimination plain and simple.”

JAY-Z couldn’t be closer to the truth. We shouldn’t be pushing our noses into what others do in their homes. It’s truly their business and it’s our choice to love who we want in this life. Don’t you guys agree?

We’re super pumped that this all landed near the end of Pride months. There have been some awesome things going on all month but awareness is super important. What do you guys think about JAY-Z tracks and his mother coming out for the first time publicly? Have you ever felt the emotional stress of being “in the closet?”

Sound off in the comments below. You never know how your story may help someone else who is reading because you matter.

Blessed be.

