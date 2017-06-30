Natalie Morales opens up about her life and comes out queer!

“I don’t like labeling myself, or anyone else, but if it’s easier for you to understand me, what I’m saying is that I’m queer. What queer means to me is just simply that I’m not straight. That’s all. It’s not scary, even though that word used to be really, really scary to me.”

-Natalie Morales

You might know Natalie Morales for her work on television shows Parks and Recreation and The Grinder. And now she’s opening up about life, being queer and we’re loving it!

The beautiful 32-year-old actress is opening up about her life and even came out as ‘queer,’ in a recent article on “Amys Smart girls,” website.

On her private life:

“I am a very private person. I lie to Lyft drivers when they ask what I do, I keep my head down when walking through places like The Grove, and I never, ever talk about my love life in interviews. I know some may say that’s a silly pursuit considering what I do for a living, but I am nowhere near interested in fame. I am not saying I’m some recluse, either — I enjoy interaction with all sorts of people, I love Twitter, and I want to be involved in what’s going on in the world. But being “famous” sounds horrible. I know some people get into this business for fame, but I try to keep what I do and that shitty side effect separate. I really just like acting and filmmaking, and while I’d like to be well-known among my peers as someone fun to work with who does good stuff, I definitely do not want your Aunt Belinda to know any details about me or my dating life. I’m fine being Tom Haverford’s girlfriend to some select cool people, but I’d much rather go to the airport dressed like a total slob and go unnoticed. Anyway, I’m about to blow that all up. Hopefully, for a good reason.”

On the world, LGBTQIA+ and people in general:

“Things just are what they are. People are what they are. We try to fit things into boxes, into labels, because it helps us understand them, but not everything or everyone fits into our boxes or labels. (That’s why we keep adding letters to the term LGBT…) The rapid connection of the world has shown us that. Some are more accepting of this idea than others.

I have been a supporter of LGBTQIA+ rights since I was a very little kid. Since I first learned what gay was. I was an only child who lived with my single mom in a 200 sq. ft. garage that was converted into an efficiency. We didn’t have a lot of money, and a man she befriended at work gave her a backpack full of school supplies for me. I was over the moon. I will never, ever forget that. I had never even met this man. I asked my mom about him and who he was and if he had kids, and she explained to me that he didn’t because he was gay and what that meant. I don’t remember my reaction to that, but I think the reason I don’t remember is because it wasn’t a big deal to me at the time. It was explained that he liked other men, I understood it, plus COOL LISA FRANK STUFF AND MARKERS! As far as I was concerned, this man was the coolest and the nicest, and he deserved everything good in the world, too.”

I know this isn’t some big, life-shattering revelation that everyone will be shocked by. The reason I decided to share this with you and with the world is because even though me telling you I’m queer might not be a big deal these days, things are still pretty bad out there for people like me. There are gay concentration camps in Chechnya where people are being tortured right this second. In our very country, 49 people were killed and 58 people were wounded just last year because they were dancing in a gay club. Our safe spaces are not safe. I think it’s important that I tell you that this familiar face you see on your TV is the Q part of LGBTQ, so that if you didn’t know someone who was queer before, you do now. I also think it’s important that if there are any scared kids out there, like I was, I can tell you that whole “It Gets Better” campaign is true. It does. And you’re not weird. You’re not bad. You’re not unholy. You’re exactly what God intended you to be. You are exactly what you are supposed to be, because nothing is supposed to be anything except for what it is, even if not everyone understands that. You are an essential part of the world just as you were created, and I want to see you. The real you.”

What do you guys think about Natalie Morales identifying as queer? Let us know in the comments below.

Blessed be.

