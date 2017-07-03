Jack Gilinsky teaches us to learn from past mistakes!

Jack Gilnsky has opened up about the speculated abuse toward Madison Beer. “People change & learn from their mistakes.” He explained.

The hottie is best known as a member of “Jack & Jack.” But the mishap of possibly calling Madison a “slut,” has many speculating whether he’s a good man.

Recently, Jack opened up about the accusations. He said:

“There’s no justifying the words that came out of my mouth in that audio file. In no way do I stand behind who I was in that part of my life. But people change & learn from their mistakes. the clip you’ve all heard is from last year. I was in a very dark place, & clearly had no control over my emotions. It’s painful for me because most people think that this clip is current & is an accurate representation of where Madison & I stand today, when that is far from the truth. Like any couple, Mad & I have had our fair share of ups & downs, this clip specifically being one of our lowest points, Madison knew if she didn’t help me overcome my ways and change, no one would, & I would never learn from my mistakes. I’ll never be able to thank her enough for believing in me the way she did during that time,” Jack wrote. [ Jack & Jack: Their hit songs and thoughts on mental health! ]

At least Jack has addressed the issues and opened up to everyone (even when he wasn’t entitled) because what he has to say is between he and Madison, don’t you agree?

The fact that he’s admitting his mistake and apologizing shows us that everyone can change and we can learn from our past mistakes. It’s important to learn that way we can move forward.

What do you guys think about his statement? Let us know in the comments below.

Blessed be.

(Visited 16 times, 1 visits today)