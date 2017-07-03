Justin Bieber performs at British Summertime show sick and does an amazing job!

You got to love it when the majority of tabloids take on the negative aspect of anything they can find in a celebrities life, performance, etc., and that’s exactly what’s happening after Justin Bieber wrapped up his European tour at his British Summertime gig.

The Biebs had a cold and you know how great it is to work when you have a cold (said no on ever) and you just feel “a little under the weather.”

The Biebs opened up to the crowd about having a cold, put on some vapor rub and did a damn good job for not feeling 100% perfect.

“I have a cold, you don’t want to catch this.” He told the crowd.

Pretty, sure you’ve told your friends the same thing when you’ve been sick, so this whole “Justin Bieber leaves fans Summertime show, shoves vapor rub up his nose,” headline is an absolute joke of a story, don’t you agree?

Either way, it’s awesome that Justin had such a great and successful tour we’re glad that he was able to finish up his performance even though he didn’t feel that great.

Get some rest J-dawg.

Blessed be.

