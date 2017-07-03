Rumer Willis has been six months sober!

Actress and former Dancing with the Stars champion Rumer Willlis has just opened up about being six months sober.

“I will be the first one to say I’m not perfect and I mess up sometimes and every once in a while I get it right but I wanted to share this because I am really proud of myself. Yesterday I celebrated 6 Months of Sobriety. It’s not something I planned on but after the long journey of getting here I can honestly say I have never been more proud of myself in my entire life. Thank you all for the love and support and remember to be gentle with yourself.” [ Amal Clooney Introduces ISIS Human Trafficking Survivor & raises awareness! ]

What an accomplishment don’t you think? It’s never easy when you’re attempting to fight an addiction.

ICYMI: Rumer Willis is 28-year-old daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore.

What do you guys think about Rumer Willis being sober for six months? We’re personally very proud because it’s such a stepping stone to a new life.

Blessed be.

