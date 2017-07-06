Kesha Sebert new song Prayer gives you the feels and inspires!

“Animals, I have a surprise for you. Your support and love and kindness has gotten me through, hands down, the hardest time of my entire life. My new song “praying,” is coming out tomorrow. And I couldn’t have done this without you. I fucking love you.”

-Kesha Sebert

Kesha Sebert, Ryan Lewis, Ben Abraham and Andrew Joslyn teamed up and wrote (what has to be) the most emotional and grabbing song to come out this year. The new jam “Prayer,” comes after a heated battle with Kesha’s former producer, Lukas Gottwald; better known by his nickname “Dr. Luke,” on social media.

The producer was accused of “sexually, physically, verbally and emotionally abusing,” her during the time he was involved as the executive producer over both of her albums. Ms. Sebert has been through it all with Dr. Luke according to the lawsuit, allegedly he has been charged with sexual assault, sexual harassment, gender violence, civil harassment, violation of unfair business laws, infliction of emotional distress (both are intentional and negligent), negligent retention and supervision.

It has been a hard life trial and it would be for anyone going through the stress of being abused. Kesha has managed to stay as strong as possible through all the “hell,” she’s been through and she’s “learned to fight for herself,” which is something that we should all know how to do in life.

It’s healthy and we’re so happy that she’s been able to pray for him even though he hurt her in more than one way, it’s brave.

“ ‘Praying,’ my first single in almost four years, comes out today. I have channeled my feelings of severe hopelessness and depression, I’ve overcome obstacles, and I have found strength in myself even when it felt out of reach. I’ve found what I had thought was an unobtainable place of peace. This song is about coming to feel empathy for someone else even if they hurt you or scare you.”

“Prayer,” is powerful, raw, emotional and relatable opening with a voice over of Kesha talking to the audience.

“Am I dead? Or is this one of those dreams, those horrible dreams, that seem like they last forever? If I am alive, why? Why? If there is a God or whatever, something, somewhere, why have been I been abandoned by everyone and everything I’ve ever know? I’ve ever loved? Stranded. What is the lesson? What is the point? God give me a sign or I have to give up. I can’t do this anymore. Please just let me die, being alive hurts too much.”

The beautiful lady sings about overcoming the harness she had on from an unidentified abuser (we can all assume and speculate is Dr. Luke).

That doesn’t include the actual lyrics to the song yet. It’s so powerful already, so prepare to feel some more emotion with her relatable lyrics and video to Kesha’s new song “Prayer.” Truth is, the best art, the best music, the best lyrics, the best movies come from real life experience. And when you listen to this song you can really feel the emotion pouring from her soul.

“You brought the flames and you put me through hell/ I had to learn how to fight for myself,” she sings. “And we both know all the truth I could tell/ I’ll just say this is I wish you farewell.” She then breaks into the heavy chorus, where she sings: “I hope you’re somewhere praying, praying/ I hope your soul is changing, changing.”

Empowering, no?

When you can sing about essentially forgiving someone and having empathy for their behavior, praying that they will change, well, that shows a lot of bravery and growth. Kesha’s new song Prayer comes with a lot of positive influence. And it’s simply beautiful, teaching us to be strong, to pray for those who hurt us and to never give up when it’s time to do what’s right in our lives.

It might not always be the easy choice but 99.9% of the time, you come out stronger than you were before the trial.

The world needs people to be more accepting, loving and observant to the problems surrounding us; and I think that’s why Kesha is always looking to shed light on many of those issues, including this one (the case against Dr Luke), because so many women and men stay silent when they don’t have to, you should never be afraid to speak up. And sometimes, well, sometimes evil wins and you have to do your best to pray for them and know that you’re stronger regardless of the situation you’re facing.

Anxiety is real and when you have someone pounding on your self-confidence all the time, it can be defeating. Kesha had the opportunity to open up about anxiety and depression and just how it can “mess up somebody’s self-confidence.” She said:

“I know from personal experience how comments can mess up somebody’s self-confidence and sense of self-worth. I have felt so unlovable after reading cruel words written by strangers who don’t know a thing about me.” She continued. “I’ve realized that once you take that step to help yourself, you’re going to be so happy you did. Taking the time to work on yourself requires bravery.” [ Kesha Rose Inspires the world at Human Rights Campaign Awards! ]

She couldn’t be closer to the truth with that statement about taking time to work on yourself. It does take bravery. Kesha’s new song Prayer is inspiring, emotional, relatable and empowering. It’s one of those songs you can throw on when you need to feel so emotions (it’s healthy to let them out) and let out tension buildup.

Music is powerful like that and a song like this will help so many people get through hard times in their lives.

It’s been speculated that Kesha will be releasing her new album “Rainbow,” this year (August 11, 2017). And we’re super excited to hear more of her new music.

Kesha opened up about her new song “Prayer,” on “Lenny Letter.” She said:

“I was blessed and honored to be able to work with some amazing people that helped me realize the vision of this song. Thank you to Ryan Lewis and Ben Abraham, who wanted nothing other than to help me channel all this raw emotion into a powerful song, and to the mad scientist Jonas Åkerlund, who helped me actualize the psychedelic journey that is this physical, emotional ride for the music video. [ Zedd and Kesha Sebert at Coachella. See the surprise performance now! ] This is just the beginning. I am so happy and grateful to begin sharing all the music I have been writing with the world. I’ve written a record that reveals my vulnerabilities, and I have found strength in that. In the past, I’ve always felt like I was trying to prove something, trying to be someone I thought people wanted me to be, but on this record, I’m just telling the truth about my life. This album is me. The most raw and real art I have ever created, and now it’s my gift to you. I hope you love it. Thank you for not giving up on me. We made it <3. I love you all so much.”

Girl, we are so proud of you and all you’ve been able to achieve. You stand as a positive influence to all men/women out there in the world facing similar situations and you’re music will only help inspire more people to fight back and do what’s right when making decisions.

What do you think animals? Do you like Kesha’s new song Prayer? Let us know in the comments below and don’t forget to leave the Queen some loving feedback on how she inspired your life.

Blessed be.

Kesha’s new song Prayer pictures

Kesha’s new song Prayer!

