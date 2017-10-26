Local celebrity couple Belma Mrkonja and Kyle engaged! Check out their cute family!

Local celebrity couple Belma Mrkonja and Kyle engaged!

Many of you who follow have known that PCG magazine (Positive Celebrity Gossip) started out because I truly feel we are all celebrities. And I want to introduce you to three of the biggest celebrities Belma Mrkonja, Lily and Kyle!

Kyle is best known for being a fantastic father, fiancé and hard worker. He and Belma are always making a difference in their daughter’s life. Lily is only six-years-old and it’s amazing to see how both Kyle and Belma stand as a pillar of strength, support and love toward their adorable family and one another. And Belma is always looking to make a difference in the lives of children. She loves working to help improve the lives of those children with hard pasts. She influences those around her to be the best they can be and that’s what this life is about, don’t ya think?

Belma has an unconditional love for Kyle. Their one year was on September 30, 2017. And in the loving post she talked of Kyle and how he “healed her heart and soul.” She wrote:

“We’re celebrating our one year anniversary today. ❤️ I love you so much, Kyle. You have changed my life in so many ways for the better. I did not feel well and I did not feel alive before I met you. You healed my heart and soul with your kindness and love. You are the best thing that’s ever happened to me and I am so grateful for you. Life with you is an adventure that I wouldn’t trade for anything. You are my miracle, my strength, my everything. One year of unconditional love down, now we’re engaged and have a whole lifetime to go. Thank you for all that you do for us and for working so hard to make our dreams come true. Happy anniversary!”

And in another post she wrote about his actions. She wrote:

“I got lucky when I met this guy and fell in love. He tells me things like, “You are so intelligent!”, “Girl, your booty looks great in those shorts!”, “Your eyebrows are on fleek!”, “Your eyeliner is on point!”, “You can do this!”, “You are perfect!”, “I’m the luckiest guy in the world!, “I am so proud of you!”

And Kyle has described the last year of his life as “the best year of his life.” He wrote:

“This has been the best year of my life. I love you to the stars and back, Belma. It warms my heart knowing I’ve had such a positive affect in your life. I didn’t know what true love was before I met you. The amount of unconditional love you give is unsurpassed. You care so much about all your friends, family and loved ones. You touch everyone’s life on a positive way. Its a beautiful thing. You truly are my favorite person! I appreciate everything you do. You are so hard working and always give it your all in every part of life. I’m blessed to have you in my life. You make me want to be a better person. I look forward to a lifetime of love and happiness with you. Thank you for an amazing year!”

When a father and mother are able to provide a safe home, teach values, give unconditional love and provide even more than the basic needs, it’s inspiring.

But don’t take my word for it, take Lily’s word for it. Check out the adorable video below and don’t forget to send your congrats in the comments below! The two just recently got engaged and are set to marry in 2018!

Blessed be my two amazing friends!

