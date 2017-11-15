Kesha teamed up with BBC Radio 1. Check out what she sang on air!

BBC Radio 1 and Kesha have teamed up this morning and we couldn’t be more excited to hear Kesha and her amazing voice on the Live Lounge. The gorgeous woman made her début on BBC radio with “Learn To Let Go,” and she also did a cover of Khalid’s “Silence.”

The 2017 MTV EMA’s held at The SSE Arena, Wembley on Sunday (November 12, 2017) in London, England was an amazing performance.

The 30-year-old singer was able to perform her own song “Learn To Let Go,” from one of her most important albums “Rainbow.”

She sang, she danced and she sparkled. But most importantly, she made her family, friends and fans smile.

Kesha opened up about her Rainbow Tour. She said:

“This tour has been so loud that I hear them in my dreams 😍😍🌈✨💖🌈,” she tweeted along with a video from one of her shows.”

And now our ears were blessed with this amazing performance at BBC Radio 1. If you haven’t heard it, check it out below. Don’t forget to let us know what you thought of her performance.

Blessed be.

