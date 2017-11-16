Justice Smith: Casted in Live-Action Pokemon film!

Have you seen the movie Paper Towns? If so, then you will likely remember Justice Smith who portrayed Radar in the film. He also played as Ezekiel in the Netflix series The Get Down. And now there’s some more great news, he will be joining the Pokémon franchise and was cast in the upcoming series.

Random Fact: Justice Smith is represented by WME, the Kohl Group and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.

Rob Letterman, best known for directing Goosebumps is ready to direct the script, which was written by Guardian of the Galaxy writer Nicole Perlman and Alex Hirsch.

Do ya’ll remember when Pokémon was first introduced? It was back in Japan in 1996 (I was only 6-years-old at the time) and it had sold more than 295 million video games all over the world. And who can forget the amazing 20 season series? 1996 brought forth a lot of great television shows, movies and games. Pokémon was just one of the many memorable ones. And that’s why this is such exciting news. It’s great to see Pokémon evolve over the years (pun intended, lol).

CinemaBlend opened up about the possible plot. They wrote:

“The fact that a live-action Pokemon movie is on the way should be a surprise to nobody. However, we are still a little shocked about the form the movie is taking. Now we have some potential new details about the film’s plot. We know the movie will be based on the Detective Pikachu game, rather than the traditional monster training RPG series, but now, some apparent audition tapes may have revealed the film’s basic story. According to audition tapes posted by Omega Underground, the two main characters of the film will be a pair of teenage humans named Tim and Lucy. Tim is searching for his missing father and he is apparently forced to take a gruff-talking Pikachu with him, a Pokemon that apparently only he can understand. Lucy is a junior investigative reporter who is tracking a story about how captured Pokemon are apparently turning on their trainers. She will be joined by a Psyduck Pokemon of her own.”

It has not been reported who else will be starring in the Pokémon series but it certainly is exciting, especially for those of us who still love Pokémon. The release date is still undisclosed so be sure to check back and we’ll keep you updated with the latest on the positive celebrity gossip magazine and film news!

