Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez just friends. Debunking Hollywood Life!

The usual is happening at Hollywood Life again and the stories their making up (you guessed it) are about Justin Bieber “showering Selena Gomez.” And it is false according to Gossip Cop.

It’s no secret that Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez have been seen together this 2017 but that does not in any way they are “in a relationship,” and until Justin and Selena come out and say otherwise (if that’s to even happen) it’s important to understand the news is in fact, fabricated.

It’s been speculated that Selena Gomez will be performing at the 2017 American Music Awards on Sunday. And that’s something we look forward to seeing and hearing, don’t you agree?

Tabloids like Hollywood Life will do anything to get their name in the papers and to get their pathetic clicks. Remember, if you’re reading it, you support it, think twice about fake news. It’s not fair that the talent we love and adore get shredded with fake news because some people want to pay their rent soullessly like sellouts.

Are you guys excited to see Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez’s friendship flourish in all positive ways? Because we are and it’s great that they were able to end the relationship with the same respect it was started to begin with, right?

Remember, no relationship is perfect, think about your friends and your past relationships. It takes a lot of patience and when you’re in the limelight even maintaining friendship can be hard but it is possible and it’s great to see talent get their “alone time,” as much as they LOVE and ADORE their fans.

Let us know what you think in the comments below and don’t forget to stay far away from fake news. Tune into the 2017 American Music Awards on Sunday, it’s going to be a great time and we at positive celebrity gossip magazine and entertainment news will keep you in the loop.

Blessed be.

(Visited 9 times, 9 visits today)