The REAL truth about Kim Kardashian and her behavior!

The Kardashians, they are a family that people love to hate but there are many fans that follow the successful Armenian family on their reality television series “Keeping Up With The Kardashians.”

Ahem.

“The Kardashians.”

Sadly, the moment I even mention the show to one of my friends they cringe. And I have no idea why people are so negative toward the Kardashian family. Truthfully, most of it is pre-judgement. My mom mentioned how “amazing,” and “relatable,” the show was to one of my siblings and he had nothing positive say, for someone who believes and supports God that’s very sad and they’re not the only one with this opinion.

First off, who are you to judge? You cannot judge anything or anyone until you look in the mirror.

Do you think you’re perfect?

Do you do service work?

Do you own a company?

Did you pursue your dreams even after the main stream media tried to tear you down? Or better yet, your “friends,” who never believed in you?

Truth is you shouldn’t care that someone released a “video,” that shows romantic interaction. You should be more empathetic because it could happen to any of us now with “the cloud,” and how horrible security is becoming online and offline. Technology always improves, that gives the means for hackers and other internet predators a hand in perfecting their crimes.

What a person does in the bedroom should stay in the bedroom but there are people who like to do (what I consider) kinky shit. Should we start talking about 50 Shades of Grey? That film is well done porn. It’s watched in a movie theater and my two cents says there’s a lot of dirty shit going on during the movie, or “kinky shit.”

50 Shades of Grey in my honest opinion was a high budget film.

Kim Kardashian’s leaked tape was capturing an “in the moment,” time and unfortunately, things went down the wrong way with the tape. But it’s okay to go watch 50 Shades and not criticise the actors for what they do on-screen for money?

Random fact, it’s been speculated that Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson are expected to negotiate seven-figure pay rises for the two Fifty Shades of Grey sequels. And the co-stars were reportedly paid around $250,000 each (£170,000) and that doesn’t include bonuses.

The film became the highest grossing 18-rated film in UK box office history after just ten days of releasing to movie theaters.

Even after Kim Kardashian had her tape leaked, she pushed her ass to continue following her dreams. Taking action in your life can be difficult when things don’t go the way you would have hoped but I have never once seen Mrs. Kardashian West give up on anything in her life. This woman is phenomenal.

She’s a fantastic mother and wife. And she’s always staying committed to life and everything that comes along with life.

Maybe she did get a little attention for the tape. But it’s because she’s beautiful. And she is “a celebrity,” to this very day it’s due to that fact that she successfully worked hard with her family to create a strong foundation for the stores they own ( NAME STORES HERE ), right? Let’s be real, we rarely hear about the tape now a days unless someone wants to say, “she’s only famous because her sex tape.”

Seriously, get over yourself, 90% of today’s generation have more sext time on their phones than you could possibly imagine. And during the time that tape was leaked, social media wasn’t what it is today and neither were phones. Porn certainly was always around and those that have seen the tape should be ashamed. You complain about the tape, yet you have likely fapped off to the tape and that makes you a hypocrite.

Recently (2017) Kim Kardashian West hired a lawyer to help the girl who was sex trafficked and now has to ‘spend life in jail,’ because of our broken system. Tell me, please how is Kim Kardashian a rude person? Did she go and “brag about it for fame?”

No.

It baffles me how disgustingly rude people can be toward people they don’t even know in REAL life. After Kim’s horrifying robbery people thought it was so funny to release a stupid Halloween costume of the poor woman being gagged in Paris.

What an absolute joke, what kind of human being do you have to be to write such a horrible article for a few crappy clicks (literally pennies).

Kim Kardashian may not be your cup of tea but until you actually know a person, if you can’t say something nice, just hush because the truth is, just as much as you don’t care about the Kardashian family, people don’t care about gossiping, judgmental assholes. Let’s be real, people who have that type of mentality are only expressing what they don’t like about themselves onto other people (not rich, doesn’t have their dream job, doesn’t try, lazy) and that trend continues unless they choose to make a change.

So, for any talent out there reading this (Kim) truth is screw the haters. Being Armenian and Romanian might make me feel as though I relate to the Kardashians (just a little) is fun. And I’m glad I was able to write my personal thoughts about the Kim Kardashian.

And (for those of you who say ‘what’s your source of such a positive article)?, because yes, there are in fact people who think “positive celebrity gossip and news,” is not worth the time as they prefer scandal.

My source?

It’s being who i am a good person who cares about other people as well as watching KUWTK. You don’t need to watch a television show’s plot to learn about someone’s personality. If you know anything about film, life and people, there’s also body language.

Kim Kardashian West (and her family) are all sweet. And they have only brought positive to the world.

Let’s not forget to mention all the other charity work that Kim Kardashian (and her family) has taken part of and completely enjoyed including her history of donating her earnings to very powerful causes like the Haiyan relief in the Philippines. She tends to donate about 10 percent of her total earnings to charity every single year.

And let’s not forget the time they went and bought turkeys and fed the homeless.

After North’s Birth in 2013 Kim Kardashian didn’t want gifts. She asked everyone who wanted to give her a gift to donate to the Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago. And it’s been said that all that money went into treating babies who were ill and not in great health.

Being Armenian this is very important to me but she also brought awareness to the “Armenian Genocide.” When it had been exactly 100 years since million of Armenians were tragically murdered by Ottoman Empire.

The Kardashians took a trip to Armenia. The reason this is important is because history has shown that Turkey denies that it ever took place. Using her platform she raised awareness to the situation and it was quite an educational experience for those who were interested in learning.

There are so many positive things going on with the Kardashian family but the world tends to focus on scandal and that’s what we are here for, to help the world remember that good still exists.

Another random fact about Khloe Kardashian is her GOOD AMERICAN line.

Did you know that Khloe and her business partner just launched “GOOD AMERICAN.” It’s awesome for girls like myself that need a pair of jeans that are more “fitting,” for my curves. You can check out GOOD AMERICAN exclusively online at [ HERE ] but there are also select stores like Nordstrom, Bloomingdale’s and Sefridges & Co locations also carry some of the GOOD AMERICAN style.

If you enjoyed this article stay tuned because we are going to talk about the whole Kardashian family and you’ll see what shiny amazing people they truly are and how they make the world a better place.

Blessed be.

(Visited 23 times, 1 visits today)