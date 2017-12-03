Britney Spears raises $1 Million for charity and it’s her birthday!

Lauraramoniquers,

What an amazing day, first off, it’s Sunday and still (kind of) the weekend but it’s also Britney Spear’s birthday!

Birthdays are special because you are able to celebrate today and the people who surround you currently. These people may not be there tomorrow. Life is not promised and that’s why celebrating your birthday is important. And birthdays are how we celebrate our time on this planet and I’ve never been to a birthday where memories and pastimes weren’t brought up and enjoyed, have you?

The good news doesn’t stop there, even though Britt’s birthday has been coming up, it didn’t stop her from raising $1,000,000 in charity for the Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation. But how did she do it?

The pop star was able to raise the money through her “Piece of Me,” show’s ticket sales and she’s been giving all of the earnings to the Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation. And because of the generosity the foundation is opening a brand-new “Britney Spears Campus,” which will house 16,000 square-feet of care for 45 pediatric and adult visits available. It’s set to open in fall and gives such a great opportunity for adults and children to get the care needed to have a healthy life. [ Ellen DeGeneres and Britney Spears help Louisiana in a huge way! ] “There are many things I’ve done in my career that I am proud of, but none more than this… The fact that I was able to use my celebrity status to raise the money to build this incredible facility to help sick children and their families when they need it the most not only brings many tears to my eyes, but really brings tremendous meaning to this amazing journey that I have been on.”

That’s what I love to hear and see in and out of the limelight. You don’t have to be ‘rich,’change in the world. When talent use their platform to raise money there is to help the needy and stand as an example to their fans, to inspire them to volunteer in their communities and help be that change in the world.

After all, change starts with you. And it can spread like wildfire.

Britt, all of us here at PCG magazine hope that you have a blessed birthday and that you are creating the best memories for the life. You deserve all the love, all the good vibes and the best birthday ever today.

Thank you so much (on behalf of so many others) for taking care of our world. You truly are a positive example and your family, friends and fans know it. What do you guys think about all the charity that Britney Spears has been able to achieve over the years?

Blessed be.

