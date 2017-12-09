Cyndi Lauper: Her influence on our past, present and future!

“I’ve always felt that (since I do have a big mouth) I may as well use it to help people who aren’t being heard.”

-Cyndi Lauper

Cyndi Lauper, a woman who has inspired not only my generation (1990’s) but generations before mine and she’s still working hard to influence our present, learning and growing generation.

She’s a strong activist for the LGBTQ community. And it means a lot to her because she really wants to start seeing this world change for the better. But the passion to change the world, it all started when she was a young girl.

When Cyndi Lauper was only 19-years-old, she was considered a runaway and all she wanted to do was change the world for the better. But when you’re so young, it can be “hard to navigate in the world.” she told PEOPLE magazine. And she even opened up about the time she spent in a shetler. She said:

“My time in that youth shelter was where I saw these kids who suffered so much. Basically the kids come out and they get thrown out. Maybe there’s something I can do besides just being a famous person and singing to them.” She told ABC in 2015.

And her words were always followed by action. During her 2017 Trailblazer Honors speech, she opened up about these kids and how there are far too many homeless teens. When it came down to the math, Lauper said 7% of the homeless youth are part of the LGBTQ community. And when they did the research between the figures of homeless teenagers, they found that only 7% in general population identify LGBTQ. She passionately stated:

“And that’s when we started…” She told the audience with a light in her eyes. “We came up with the true colors fund and later on we did the research and realized that there was a large discrepancy between what the figures say are homeless. She continued. “Like Nancy said 1.6, 1.7 million kids on the street and up to 40% are LGBTQ, well, [ excuse me ] only up to 7% in the general population identify as LGBTQ, so to us that meant that these kids were being thrown out like hot cakes.”

These kids are important to our world, I couldn’t agree more. She’s helped so many from her past. And now she’s helping so many in the present, which will have an amazing cause and effect reaction, don’t you think?

“If kids are our future, and they are, and you don’t know where the next brilliant idea is gonna come from, we need all of them and these kids, nobody was standing up for and they are the most vulnerable on the street today.” “And these kids nobody was really standing up for and they are the most vulnerable to the street today. I am proud to accept this award for my true colors fund and my true colors fellows and Gregory Lewis who was a part of our little team. And all of the kids and young people that contribute and work hard to make a difference in the world. I was inspired once by Harvey Fierstein who just read a speech, he had me come and sing, you know in one of those places for charity. I listened to what he had to say, it was 2002 and that’s when I thought maybe I could actually do something and it just grew from there, so I just want to thank all the people Nancy Pelosi who kind of mentored me too and the people of HRC who mentored me and PFlag and all the outreach programs and the people who work very very hard that are not famous. Thank you for your work”

This part of her speech made me smile because I wake up every morning at 5 a.m., and get to work on PCG magazine because to want to make a difference in the world. Her speech was absolutely inspirational.

“We can fix this situation with these kids through education and outreach, we can help them become productive, young Americans and that’s where we live America, things can happen here! We just have to care enough and then take action.” She concluded. “Thank you very, very much.”

When Cyndi talks about “making things happen,” she means it. We cannot sit around and expect any change to take place by chance. I’ve learned one thing through hard work, patience, and pushing myself.

If you don’t try to make changes, NOTHING and I mean NOTHING will change in your life. Things rarely happen by chance, they happen by taking action, right? And that’s exactly what the “True Colors Fund,” represents, taking action and helping those in need.

“The True Colors Fund is working to end homelessness among lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender youth, creating a world where all young people can be their true selves.”

It’s honestly such an amazing fund and you can check the True Colors Fund out by clicking the link (it will pop up in another window, if you have adblock, you can temporarily allow by clicking the “blocked,” message). Explore the website, you don’t have to give money to help, you share it on your social media, you can talk to friends about it and make yourself heard.

Money isn’t everything, while it helps, getting the word out also helps raise awareness, which can also help raise funds. Cyndi Lauper left an inspiring message for everyone to read.

“When I was growing up in the ‘60s I was inspired and empowered by the Civil Rights Movement. Not only was the minority standing up for themselves and saying enough is enough, people in the majority stood alongside them as this country went through one of the most transformative periods in its history. A moment like that is upon us again and this time the minority is the gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender community. This time it is straight people who are beginning to stand side by side with their family, friends, co-workers and neighbors to say that this country is about equality, fairness and that never ending pursuit of happiness. That is one of the reasons why we founded the True Colors Fund, to lend a helping hand in encouraging my straight peers to get informed and give a damn about equality. While great strides have been made in recent years, when people can still be fired in over half the states because they are gay, lesbian, bisexual or transgender… when young people are so bullied and tormented that they feel their only way out of that hell is to end their lives… it’s clear we still have a long, long way to go before we achieve full equality and acceptance in this country. In particular, we need to help young gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender people. Kids who are coming to terms with their sexual orientation or gender identity are often told by their families, peers, and other influential people in their lives that who they are is somehow shameful or unacceptable. They are often rejected and thrown out of their own homes. We all hear statistics that are shocking, but when I learned that gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender youth make up to 40% of all homeless youth, yet only 7% of the general youth population in this country, I was furious. As a parent, I cannot understand those who would kick out their kid simply because they are gay or transgender. Your child is a part of you, throwing them out on the street is like ripping out a part of your own soul. That is why the True Colors Fund continues to work to raise awareness about this issue and develop solutions to ending this epidemic. We will not rest until that percentage goes from 40 to none. Everyone—whether straight, gay, lesbian, bisexual or transgender—should be allowed to show their true colors, and be accepted and loved for who they are. Every American should be guaranteed equal treatment, at school, at work, in their relationships, in service of their country…and in every part of their lives. It’s time for us all to join together and say enough is enough. I hope you will stand with us as we continue to move our work forward.” All my best, Cyndi Lauper”

Girl, you are a doll. Thank you so much for being a voice. There are so many out there afraid to speak up, bullying, hate and sadly, sometimes hate crimes can lead to murder. Things do need to change and we can make those changes.

As a 27-year-old female, also aspiring to change the world, it’s inspiring to me when women use their platform to change the world for the better. And I know my “Lauraramoniquers,” love it as well. Everything you have done from music, charity, speeches, etc., has made it possible for us to change our future. You help us by leading an example. One we have needed for years.

Happy holidays and blessed be.

