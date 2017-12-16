Maren Morris reaches top 5 on Country Radio!

Maren Morris is a Texas-born but Nashville lovin’ singer and songwriter. Morris moved to Nashville when she was 20-years-old. She was motivated and ready to focus on her dreams singing and songwriting.

She’s worked with some high-profile talent including Kelly Clarkson, Tim McGraw, Niall Horan and many more but they aren’t just co-workers to Maren Morris. They are friends who have been committed with helping one another reach their goals.

The best feeling in the world isn’t just “having success yourself,” but having success with your friends, having friend who can push you to reach your goals. And we have some exciting news about all her hard work in the studio.

Maren Morris has made it to #5 on Country Music Radio. And she couldn’t be more excited. She tweeted happily to her fans. She wrote:

“Sometimes, you just gotta do your best, be kind, keep your head down and wait your turn. I Could Use A Love Song is officially top 5, and the highest charting single I’ve ever released. Thank you, Country Radio for this gift!”

What an amazing achievement, don’t you agree? Congrats girl, it’s great to see that your family, friends, fans and Country Radio have supported you non-stop! Keep up the great work and never change.

If you want to learn more about all her amazing achievements, you can visit her official website [ HERE ]. And be sure to check out the video below.



