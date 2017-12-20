Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez put God in the center of their life!

I love this ridiculous reporting over the last little while regarding Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez.

Have you heard the latest, Justin and Sel flew all the way to Seattle just to have some “sweets,” at the sugar factory. Uhm, yeah okay.

Gossipcop confirmed that the two flew out to spend some time with Pastor Judah Smith (a huge influence in Justin’s life). Pastor Smith was having a church service and that was the primary reason for visiting Seattle–although the sweets are just the sugar on top, right?

Justin has been posting often to Instagram and sharing how Jesus has been changing his life. On a picture of a whiteboard he wrote:

“Do you feel you have exhausted all options? Do you feel helpless? Do you feel like you’re never good enough? What if I told you that there’s a God that’s willing to meet you where ever you’re at! What if I told you he could take away your pain, shame, guilt, and fears #Jesus” [ Justin Bieber and his actions behind closed doors change lives! ]

It’s great to see the two staying strong and putting God in the middle of their relationship. It is what all of us should strive to do in all of our relationships. That’s how you make them thrive and stay strong.



When you work in a platform like Justin and Selena you have two choice. You can choose to be a good influence and show everyone from family and friends to fans that living life with values is possible in the limelight. And then there’s number two, which always leads to rehab, pain and broken hearts.

I love the fact that these two have been through hell and back as friends, lovers and partners in crime (not literally) because it shows growth and that relationships of any kind take time. Don’t forget to subscribe to our positive celebrity gossip Newsletter. It’s easier to stay up-to-date on the latest positive celebrity gossip and entertainment news.

Blessed be.

Throw back! “Call Me Maybe” by Carly Rae Jepsen – Feat. Justin Bieber, Selena, Ashley Tisdale & MORE!

(Visited 40 times, 2 visits today)