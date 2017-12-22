Britney Spears rings in the 2018 new year kicking cancers butt!

The 2018 new year has us ready to kick cancers a**!

I adore Britney Spears. Her soul is filled with kindness and she never stops spreading the love. Chances are, you probably have known a friend, relative or someone in your world who has had Cancer. And it’s never easy to hear someone you love has it because the outcomes aren’t usually in the patients favor.

But that hasn’t stopped us from learning, it hasn’t stopped us from raising money to find and a cure and it will never stop us from staying positive and attempting to find that forever cure. Britney has driven her career to make positive impacts in the world. The “Pieces of Me,” ticket sale earnings toward the Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundatio n.

The money will focus on opening a 16,000 square-foot facility that will have 45 pediatric and adult services. It’s been speculated that fall will be the big opening day.

Britney isn’t just picking this cause randomly as she lost her Aunt Sandra to cancer. And it’s never easy on those loved ones, watching is the hardest part (I hear) about someone being taken by cancer because it’s just painful.

Britney opened up about her career and how she is ‘proud,’ of this accomplishment.

“There are many things I’ve done in my career that I am proud of, but none more than this… the fact that I was able to use my celebrity status to raise the money to build this incredible facility to help sick children and their families when they need it the most not only brings many tears to my eyes, but really brings tremendous meaning to this amazing journey that I have been on.”

The 2018 New Year will bring forth a lot of positive changes. But we must always remember, it takes action.

Britney, thank you for starting the 2018 New Year off with such a great accomplishment. And it’s another great reminder to those of us who don’t have that platform. You can still help raise money, sharing the news, volunteering your time, running in races and so many other ways exist to help bring cancer to a halt.

Figure out what your community needs and get busy. It just takes a small group of people to create a HUGE change. There’s nothing this country can’t handle and we will beat cancer. After all, we’ve never stopped trying, have we?

Do you have a story about cancer? Did you or a loved one beat it? We would love to hear from you, let us know in the comments below and be sure to include your contact information because we want to interview YOU!

Blessed be!

