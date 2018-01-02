Justin Bieber is selling art to help raise money for CA wildfires!

The California fires have been absolutely devastating. Many people have started the 2018 New year off rough. It’s not easy kicking the new year off knowing that your home has burned down and you’ve lost important moments in your life.

Think about having to walk out of your home now, think about how it would feel to leave everything behind, without a choice, how would it feel to you?

Justin Bieber and many other artists have come together to create art to sell in order to raise money for victims of the horrific wildfires in California. Justin is ready to help everyone including victims, firefighters and even those rebuilding efforts. Bieber captioned the picture on Instagram. He wrote:

“Selling this painting I did called “Calvary” ALL PROCEEDS GO TO WILDFIRES IN CA”

It’s not been reported how one can buy the art but if you happen to be able to DM him about art, he may be able to direct serious inquires to the proper information. But boy, it’s amazing when artists come together and change the world. Artists like Justin Bieber and even Britney Spears have always gone above and beyond to be positive influences. And for that, we couldn’t be more proud of the people they grew up to become in life, career, etc.

Justin Bieber has been one to use his platform to help bring people closer to God. He’s always looking to inspire his family, friends and fans.

Would you buy the painting if you knew you could? Let us know in the comments below! Where would you hang it?

Blessed be!

