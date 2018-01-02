New Years 2018 goals are more than just goals, it’s inspiration!

The 2018 New year has kicked off to a great start for many people all around the world. The biggest part of a new year is being able to set new attainable goals and follow dreams you didn’t quite reach the previous year, right? Well, many choose to set diet and exercise goals and that’s fantastic but there’s always something important to remember in life.

Always be proud of your body and love who you are as you are, getting healthy is a fantastic goal but you do not need to feel “ugly,” or “fat,” even if you are over your recommended BMI. The only way you will succeed is by being positive and loving yourself. Having a positive attitude toward weight loss will likely bring you closer to success.

So, if you want to make some changes love yourself enough to treat that body right guys because you only get one. Fuel your heart with love toward yourself, not hate. Then, you’ll begin to notice changes. We are more than “health.” We have a voice and our voices can be heard in ways that can change peoples lives.

How you use your voice, well, that’s you’re choice.

Maybe starting 2018 feeling good about what you look like already is the first step! Can you look in the mirror and say “I love my eyes,” or “I love my shape?” If so, you should be so proud of yourself and continue to keep up the great work.

New Years is more than just making goals for yourself. It’s also about making others smile through your example. Your goals can help others achieve theres, so, I wish you all success and positive vibes!

What are some things you have in store for the new year? We would love to hear from you in the comments below.

Blessed be.

