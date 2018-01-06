Justin Bieber: The Stratford museum will show his rise to fame!

Justin Bieber has kicked off the New Year in fun ways. He’s been traveling, playing hockey and even made a visit to Park City, Utah for a good snowboard session. And if that’s not enough good news, he’s even prepping to open the Justin Bieber museum exhibit in Ontario.

The Museum is expected to open on February 18, 2018. Stratford Perth museum recently published what will be included in the museum. They wrote:

“In addition, a number of things have come forward from Stratford residents that have also been offered to the Museum — team pictures, hockey jackets, drum sets that were used by Justin long before he was an international pop star. The exhibit tells the story of the Stratford native’s career from those early years – busking in Stratford and performing in local talent shows – to the largest venues and stages in the world.”

Everyone is going to have a blast checking out the museum! The Stratford Perth museum will be sharing Justin Bieber’s rise to fame. Remember when he spent his young days on the steps of Avon Theatre.

J-dawg is proof that you can succeed if you never give.

It’s not always greener on the other side. Being rich doesn’t make you happy forever. After all, those things stay here and wither away after we pass on… Biebers perseverance while following his dreams was and is never-ending.

The fact that Justin uses his platform to help people smile, bring people closer to God and always goes above and beyond expectations. Being in the limelight is not easy but he certainly pushed hard to be where he currently is in life today.

