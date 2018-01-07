Sara Bareilles, John Legend and Alice Cooper team up for Easter Sunday!

Easter Sunday 2018 has some exciting news!

Get ready for a great Easter Sunday this 2018, you’ll be able to enjoy family time and celebrate the day Jesus Christ was resurrected after his agonizing crucifixion. Easter 2018 in the USA is known to decorate eggs, hide chocolate for the kiddos around the house or park and above all, remind their children the day our Lord rose from the dead. What better way to celebrate Easter Sunday 2018.

Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert! is the newest upcoming live television special. It will be scheduled to broadcast on NBC April 1, 2018 on Easter Sunday.

The film has some of the best involved including Neil Meron and Craig Zadan as executive producers. Marc Platt and Andrew Lloyd Webber and Time Rice will serve as the TV and theater producers.

It’s been speculated that the cast will also include mainstream artists in the limelight. Alice Cooper has been cast as King Herod, John Legend will play Jesus Christ. How fun, what do you guys think about the news?

Robert Greenblatt opened up about the upcoming show. He said:

“We’re overjoyed to have Sara Bareilles play Mary Magdalene and I can guarantee that her interpretation of the standard ‘I Don’t Know How to Love Him’ will become an instant classic,” NBC Entertainment chairman Robert Greenblatt said. “I was lucky enough to see Sara in Waitress and she gave as moving and as beautifully sung a performance as I’ve seen on a Broadway stage in a long time.”

Sara opened up about playing Mary and she’s excited as ever. She said:

“To say I’m excited about this performance is the understatement of the century. This score and this musical have been a part of my life from a very young age and it will be one of the great thrills of my life to sing these iconic songs. It’s incredible to see the beloved medium of musical theatre being embraced by television audiences, and this cast and creative team is extraordinary. I feel extremely lucky to be a part of the project!”

The show will be performed in front of a LIVE audience at the Marcy Avenue Armory in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Let us know what you think in the comments below. And don’t forget to subscribe to our positive celebrity gossip newsletter!

Blessed be!

