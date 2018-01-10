Meghan Markle: The funny way Ellen DeGeneres rescued a dog!

We learned something fun today on positive celebrity gossip about Ellen DeGeneres and Meghan Markle after reading Best Health magazine. Ellen DeGeneres convinced Meghan Markle to adopt her fur baby while she was on the show. Markle opened up to the magazine about what happened and it’s hilarious. She said:

“Now, I don’t now her, but Ellen goes ‘Is that your dog?’ And I said, ‘No,’ and she’s like, ‘You have to take that dog.’ And I said, ‘Well, I’m deciding.’ And she’s like, ‘Rescue the dog!’ It’s sort of like if Oprah tells you to do something. I’m sitting there holding him and she’s like ‘Have you thought of a name for him yet?’ And I said, ‘Well, I think I’d name him Bogart,’ and she’s like ‘You’re taking the dog home,'” Markle explained to Best Health magazine. [ Ellen DeGeneres and Britney Spears cause chaos at the mall! Hilarious video! ] “And she walks outside to get into her car but instead of getting in she turns around and comes and taps on the window glass and she yells ‘Take the dog!’ And so I brought him home. Because Ellen told me to.”

Haha, how cute is that? We all know Ellen loves to save the animals. And what better home for “Bogart,” the rescues name.

Markle is an absolute animal lover and that’s no secret. Just go take a look at her Instagram page. Markle even owns Queen Elizabeth II’s corgis as well. Haha. According to Harry, it was during the couples engagement he knew that she fell in love with the pups. The dogs were laying on her feet during tea, it was a dead give away, she had fallen in love with those fur babies as well.

If there’s something Markle and I have in common… It’s our love for animals. I love to rescue them and make sure they get the life they deserve. Animal abuse should never happen and dogs are voiceless. We are their voice, so if you ever see something, speak up, call your local animal control and let them know.

NO animal deserves to suffer. They deserve to be treated with love, acceptance and patience.

Blessed be.

