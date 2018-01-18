Nick Jonas plays Heart Monitor game on BBC 1 Radio & recalls memories with Selena Gomez!

Talent that don’t mind going above and beyond are the best. Nick Jonas was recently in a video for BBC Radio 1, hosted by Nick Grimshaw. And let me just tell you, watching him hooked up to heart monitor while being asked possibly sensitive questions was entertaining. The worst part about it (I’m assuming) was not knowing which questions would be thrown his way during the interview. Jonas was even visited by Dr. Jack Black. And that whole scene was hilarious all on it’s own.

Can you imagine having your past experiences brought up? You know, the ones only you’re closest friends know of happening?

It started with strapping Nick Jonas up in a hospital bed (sounds like a dream, huh, lol) and then they stuck on a heart monitor to keep an eye on the rise and fall of his heart rate while hilarious questions or memories are thrown at them, the purpose is not meant to bring drama, it’s meant to be funny and honest.

Nick Jonas did an amazing job at addressing some memories his biggest fans may not know happened in his life. One of the funniest parts was when Selena Gomez popped up on video. She looked right at the camera like it was Jonas. She said:

“Hello Nicholas, it is Selena Gomez,” Selena said in the video message to Nick. “So I know what you’re doing and I would like to remind you of a time where we all went to Central Park together, it was definitely over 10 years ago. I was wondering if that brought up anything for you, I know Central Park was really beautiful, it was actually my first time.”

Nick opened up about the memory with a heart rate above 80 beats per minute. He replied:

“So this was at a time when my brothers and I were a boy band and we were in Central Park and we were very private about our relationship. And she was unhappy that her Central Park experience was ruined by the fact that I walked about 20 feet away from her,” Nick explained. “Even though they were taking pictures of us and obviously we were there together it was like, ‘It would be better if we stand about 25 feet apart.’ So it ruined her Central Park experience, so her and Taylor Swift, who was dating my brother Joe walked 25 feet behind us as we walked through the park by ourselves.”

Nick went on to explain he just didn’t want the paps to start rumors after Nick Grimshaw thought Selena meant he didn’t want to be around her during the double date.

They also talked about Miley Cyrus her “7 Things,” hit. Nick stated may have been about him due to the fact that she was wearing the dog tag necklace he gave her before their breakup. But you won’t believe what made his heart rate peak! Check out the video below and don’t forget to let us know what you thought of the video. Don’t you think love how he addressed each question?

