susaneLand premieres at Sundance 2018, leaves audience laughing!

It all starts with an idea and a dream. One year ago Susane Lee and Andrew Olsen had no idea that their episodic series would be premiering at Sundance 2018. The episodic series is meant to create visibility for Asian-American actors and women in the film industry.

Susane Lee opened up about the project during her IndieGoGo campaign saying “I could sit around and wait for opportunities to come my way or I could create them and be doing what I truly love RIGHT NOW.” And that’s exactly what Susane and Andrew Olsen were able to accomplish with this hilarious dark comedic web series that feature vignettes which are “loosely,” based on Susane Lee’s life.

Susane Lee and Andrew Olsen introduced the highly anticipated series on Sundance Institutes official YouTube.

“Each of the episodes are offbeat, weird and sometimes surreal but fun at the same time.” “Susane’s character is well meaning and has good intentions but also reactive when she finds herself in these awkward situations.” These situations are relatable and funny. When it came to creating the series, they really wanted to dig deep with diversity. “We decided to create a show that we wanted to see, where the world is diverse and inclusive. All the principle rolls [aside for one] were cast with women or people of color.”

The première of susaneLand couldn’t have gone better for creatives Susane Lee, Andrew Olsen.

The opening scene featured Susane Lee (playing herself) in an elevator. Hilariously, she let’s out some gas and a loved older woman walks into the elevator but before she could call Susane “disgusting,” she has a heart attack from the smell that was dealt moments before. The experience was absolutely tragic but the audience couldn’t help but laugh.

The dark comedy was right on track and humorous. And the truth is, if you can make an audience laugh then you can truly make the audience listen. During the première someone even shouted “one more!”

After “the incident,” Susane Lee ends up having to watch everyone in the building cry and reminisce the beloved old lady. But the best part? Well, that was the extremely loud mail man who lost his marbles and started to cry hysterically when finding out that she had indeed passed away.

Susane’s facial expressions, priceless.

Pretty soon we find Susane standing there zoning out and a police officer snaps her out of it and simply states. “Can you tell me EXACTLY what happened in that elevator?”

Laughter filled The Ray theater.

During the next episode, we see Susane Lee in a grocery store. She is standing in a “12 or less items,” line. There was man behind her and he had fewer items than her, so being a good samaritan, she allowed him to cut in front. But before you know it, the man turns around and accuses Susane of having more than the 12 allowed items for check out. This leads Susane into a mini panic attack because she had exactly 12 items and the man kept saying “13.”

Susane then switches checkout lines to avoid conflict.

We see the gentleman head rise above the counter and he glares at Susane repeating one word, “13,” and points to the “12 items or less” sign. Susane throws her hand basket to the ground and counts her items, in relief she counts 12 items just as she thought and then she reaches the cashier.

The cashier was not in store for her ‘flip out,’ and Susane keeps asking him to count her items, which in turn, leads him to almost calling a manager. She grabs the phone and says “NOT TODAY,” abandoning her items, she runs outside and jumps on the gentleman’s windshield and begins screaming at him, which again, left The Ray theater in laughter. And the third episode was just as funny, featuring a young Susane, learning to play violin.

Each episode was well done, dark yet funny and it would be amazing to see what Susane Lee and Andrew Olsen could do in a 30 minute window.

Susane Lee opened up about the film during the question and answer panel. She said:

“[‘susaneLand’] wasn’t necessarily made for the festival, but I think we’re looking to turn it into a half-hour format,” Susane Lee stated after her series debuted. “As an Asian-American actress in Hollywood, opportunities are not plentiful. We want to make more.”

Susane Lee updated her IndieGoGo supporters this evening. She wrote:

“Greetings from Park City!!!!!! It’s been a magical ride in this winter wonderland!!! The première was a blast!!!! Andrew and I were thrilled to have our DP, Alex Gaynor, our producer Ash Burritt, and cast members Travis Coles, Emanuel Loarca, and Caitlin Kim join us!!! We couldn’t have asked for a better first audience!!! The response has been overwhelmingly positive!!! We’ve gotten two glowing reviews already and would love to share them with you: Hollywood Reporter and IndieWire. You can also find updates on twitter and instagram here: @susaneland_ Can’t believe we’re nearing the end of our stay here…it’s been absolutely AMAZING!!!! Everyone here is so supportive! I’m so inspired to continue creating and so grateful for everyone who helped us get here!!!! THANK YOU!!!! The journey continues and may we continue to expand the world of susaneLand and find a platform that supports our vision!!! Thinking of you guys and sending love and hugs!!!! Susane xo”

PCG magazine is excited to see where these talented creatives take susaneLand. If you guys had a chance to see the series, let us know what you thought in the comments below. And don’t forget to follow Susane Lee and Andrew Olsen on their social media accounts. Their creativity is endless and they are changing the film industry one step at a time. Congrats on all the hard work, we are proud of you for shedding light on issues regarding women in film and making everyone laugh.

Blessed be.

(Visited 19 times, 1 visits today)