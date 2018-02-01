By lauraramonique

Compassion over killing: Tyson’s major poultry industry expo is ruthless!

Today is not a happy morning for many people who know and feel animal abuse is a huge problem in the world. And this morning major poultry industries are taking their players and meeting up at the International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE) in Atlanta. They will be discussing the welfare of the billions of birds raised and killed for their products. And it doesn’t matter how many consumers have voiced their concerns over their standards on reducing suffering in their supply chains, the poultry industry itself is still not taking action. They have not taken charge and have not implemented any major change.

Change.org has opened up about the issue. They said:

“As Compassion Over Killing’s recent investigation revealed, birds in Tyson’s supply chain are bred to grow so unnaturally large, so quickly that their legs often collapse under the weight of their own morbidly obese bodies. As the largest poultry producer in the nation, Tyson has the responsibility to become a real food leader and end this crippling rapid growth once and for all!”

Let’s make a difference this morning. It’s time to have a voice because our animals do not. Use this sample tweet, Birds are bred by @TysonFoods to grow so large, so quickly that their legs often collapse under their obese bodies. Become a true industry leader, Tyson. End crippling rapid growth & keep shifting to food’s real future: plant protein! #IPPE bit.ly/TysonExposedAgain via @TryVeg,” and let’s get them thinking about their choices.

All creatures in this world deserve to be treated humanely. Don’t you agree? Let us know your thoughts in the comment below. And if you did tweet out, thank you for making a difference in the world. Animals don’t have a voice but we do.

Blessed be.

