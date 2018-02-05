Demi Lovato changes lives through her Tell Me You Love Me Tour!

By lauraramonique

The way Demi Lovato is changing lives through her “Tell Me You Love Me Tour,” is absolutely inspiring!

Demi Lovato has something to give back during her Tell Me You Love Me tour. And her fans are loving the news. One fact about the Grammy-award winning singer is that she has bi-polar disorder and using that experience, those battles and mental thoughts to help her fans is beyond amazing, don’t you think?

The 25-year-old singer has decided to include inspirational speeches, group therapy and even wellness workshops by CAST Centers. Their goal is to promote mental health and get people talking about mental health. Lovato is the co-owner of the Los Angeles mental health and wellness treatment center. But did you know she was actually a patient there in 2011? Lovato isn’t just “helping,” people based off statistics, she’s helping people from a place of understanding what it feels like to go through hard times in life.

“It’s basically like a therapy session before the concerts and we have speakers from all over and we’re also helping out with different charities from around the country,” Lovato stated on Good Morning America “So it’ll be an incredible, very moving and inspiring experience.” “I want to do this because one, it was such an incredible experience the last time we did this on tour,” Lovato said. “I’ve actually met people who go to CAST because they went to CAST on tours and realized they needed to get sober or they needed to better themselves in some other way and it’s changed lives and I want to be able to do that again. It’s a part of my whole…life, about giving back and I think it’s really important that I continue to do this while I’m on tour.”

That’s absolutely amazing and inspiring. How many lives do you think she’s changed through applying this into her tour? There are so many people in the world and not everybody likes to talk about their problems. Truthfully, we all need a little help sometimes and if that means looking up to your biggest influence for that change, that’s excellent. Lovato is no newbie to having negative thoughts and that’s the biggest reason she wants to help her family, friends and fans. And the best part about it all? She has done this before and it went well.

“it was such an incredible experience the last time we did this on tour.”

What had Demi Lovato overcome? According to CAST, she has come a long way, she’s improved her life and all the battles she has faced.

“Demi overcame her struggles with addiction, eating disorders, bi-polar disorder, and self-harm. She credits Mike Bayer and the team at CAST Centers with providing her with the resources and tools to turn her life around when she needed it most. Today, Demi shares her passion for improving access to mental health by working with CAST Centers and as an advocate for change. Demi invited CAST Centers to join her on her Honda Civic Future Now Tour in the Summer of 2016 to provide inspirational stories of recovery and growth to her fans through a speaker series called #CASTonTOUR. Demi also speaks regularly on issues of mental health, and recovery across the country. She spoke at the Democratic National Convention imploring politicians that “we can do better” to improve access to mental health and addiction treatment.”

What do you guys think about Demi implementing free therapy for fans? Let us know in the comments below. And if you are feeling brave, we would love to hear a story about how you have overcome a hardship in your life. You never know who might be reading and how you may save a strangers life.

Blessed be.

