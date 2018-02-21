By lauraramonique

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez have taught us what it means to let love fly!

It’s been said, “if you love something set it free. If it comes back it’s yours. If not, it was never meant to be.”

Doesn’t this come down to fate in your mind? Fact is, fate can determine whether a relationship was meant to be, right? So, if you let someone go, they will come back if that is in fact, your destiny.

The philosophy of determinism (the doctrine that all events, including human action, are ultimately determined by causes external to the will. Some philosophers have taken determinism to imply that individual human beings have no free will and cannot be held morally responsible for their actions.) is key. But some don’t believe in this thought process and therefore, a better way to phrase it is agency.

We all have the agency to leave a relationship and come back, if that is what we see in our future. Agency is important, it’s what allows us to grow and make decisions to do a few things differently in our life without the influence of another person and their own beliefs.

It truly does create a better environment for ourselves.

When you practice agency and calmly allow a break-up to occur. You are respecting your partner’s wish. And many have discussed that ending a relationship with the same respect you started the relationship is an important factor. Otherwise, how else could you end up back together?

Agency gives us the space to think, grow and learn. And it seems that exactly what this time apart has done for both Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez.

Remember your first crush? The one you might be dating now? You didn’t know them at one point in your life, remember? Oh, how nervous you must have been, the butterflies, the fact that your heart could get mauled with a “no,” or blow up like a balloon with a “yes.” It’s that puppy love that eventually flourishes into a loving and strong relationship, if it’s meant to be in your life.

It’s hard to imagine that Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez were once feeling this very same way inside their hearts, stomachs turning, excitement and many more emotions only those two can understand because family, friends and fans are not around behind closed doors and that’s exactly how it should be… It’s okay to get insight but to allow someone else to grab your relationship and throw it around, that’s not okay, so could you imagine being in the limelight and having your fans say they hate your woman or they hate your man and they think it should end and seeing that day to day.

That could become a challenge but these two, man they handled it like champs and they still do, to this very day.

Let’s talk about how Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez first met, ready?

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez have known one another for years. And through all of the ups and downs, it’s easy to forget that at some point, they literally didn’t know one another, holy crap, right?

Selena Gomez did an interview with David Letterman in 2011 and discussed how they met about two years prior, which would mean the two met in 2009, after his (Justin Bieber’s) manager reached out to Selena Gomez’s mother (momager). She opened up about meeting Justin and how they met. She said:

“Actually, his manager called my mom, who’s my manager.”

Ahh, yes the “pre-meeting,” could you imagine what it felt like to know that Justin Bieber and Sel were both nervous about meeting one another?

Everyone has a beginning, middle and eventual happy ending. Life is always going to be full of up and downs but that doesn’t mean “it’s over.” Everyone can find love just like J-dawg and Sel have found love. Even though they needed time to grow and reach a place in their life where things felt right, not just “in the moment.”

But how did they influence one another in positive ways even while apart?

J-dawg and Selena Gomez have done a great job at being a positive influence in the lives of their family, friends and fans. They have stayed positive, they have fought their own trials and battles, they have been able to brush off (to the best of their ability) negative media and take steps in a positive direction.

God is a huge factor in this as you’ve seen them implement in their lives. Those who are religious feel it’s quite important to center God in any relationship you have and then draw closer to the center. It makes a solid foundation as can be seen in their relationship. But this is not what works for everyone and that is okay, we are not talking about everyone, we are talking about Sel and Justin.

Even though Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber spent some time apart, they allowed one another to “fly freely,” and make choices that would not be based on their feelings for one another. These choices created the music that helps you get through your breaks ups, hard times and just life in general.

That my friends is called healthy growth. Music saves lives. They save lives.

So before you start posting “Selena and Justin Bieber, yes or no?” Take a step back and have some respect, it’s not your choice and if you really look at the big picture, you’ll come to realize these two let one another go and they eventually came back together as one. They have been nothing but a positive influence in many ways, even separated, that takes work, dedication and a lot of persistence.

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez “let their love fly away to grow,” and now they are stronger than ever before, don’t you agree? Have you seen the laughs on that beautiful woman’s face? You may not be Justin’s but you sure as hell can find yourself someone who can make you feel and laugh the very same way, use that as an example in your life and don’t give up on love, especially if you’ve just gone through some hard times, know it’s going to be okay because it will resolve.

Many can relate with being in love and being hurt, being in love and not being able to have what they wanted but eventually, well, the resolution does come and it feels fantastic.

Justin, Selena, thank you for being a positive influence and for allowing God to help direct your relationship. Thank you for being calm when storms are created in mainstream media. Thank you for allowing your love to freely fly, you stand as a positive example to many and we here at PCG and all your fans are proud of you both.

Keep up the great work, keep up the love, keep up the faith and keep creating magic in the studio. It will be awesome to hear more music, stories (that you feel you want to share) and see you both grow together.

Blessed be.

