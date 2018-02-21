By lauraramonique

Ryan Reynolds shuts down troll after his heartless remarks toward children with cancer!

The world has it’s way of creating negativity out of a good situation but Ryan Reynolds was not having it after a comment was left killing the positive vibes for children visiting the Deadpool film set.

After uploading an adorable picture of the kids enjoying themselves on set he found himself facing quite the a*shole of a commenter. They wrote:

“Guys Deadpool is R rated movie and those kids are watching it… I think something is wrong here…”

Ryan quickly took to the comment and made sure to put this snooty man in his place. He wrote:

“Yup. Deadpool is Rated R. If my kid went through a fraction of the shit these kids deal with daily, I think they can watch whatever they like… That’s just my .02 cents.” [ Ryan Reynolds & Jake Gyllenhaal Answer the Web Most Searched Questions ]

As always someone decided to be a sauerkraut but that’s okay because Ryan is right, if these I had kiddos going through HALF of what cancer does, they can watch whatever the hell they want, don’t you agree?

It’s so hard to deal with negative people sometimes and we all know that it’s not “wealth,” fame,” or “beauty,” that make people happy. It’s honestly how you feel on the inside, it’s who you surround yourself with and how you treat other people in the world.

When people are nice to you, it’s impossible to not feel happy. But if you’re unhappy with your own life then you’ll come to find that being negative is quite easy. Trolls are always going to be around, especially on the internet.

Don’t allow people to bring you down because it’s true “misery does like company.” It’s great to see that talent are not allowing this to affect the children and that Ryan is going above and beyond expectations to make a difference in the world. He’s a great actor, he’s a great father, he’s a great friend and he certainly knows how to be a positive influence in the lives of people.

The best part is Ryan didn’t do this for attention, he did it because he cares and his huge heart is shining bright. Thank you for being there for those in need. Service work is everything in a world with people filled with hate, the gentle reminder to be kind is important in life. Be like Ryan and love.

Blessed be.

(Visited 16 times, 3 visits today)