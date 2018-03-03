By lauraramonique

Selena Gomez inspires LGBTQ community talking sexuality.

Everybody goes through times in their life when they question their sexuality. It’s quite normal and it’s the process of growing up and figuring out who you are and what you want in life. Sexuality tends to come into question during most teenage years. And it can be overpowering, especially with the judgements and hate that follow this type of growth. Even those we would least expect have questioned their sexuality, including Selena Gomez.

Remember in 2014 when Cara Delevigne and Selena Gomez were dancing? Cara Delevinge has been openly bisexual. Of course, what came of a simple interaction with Delevinge? Rumors and a lot of them but that didn’t phase Selena Gomez. And we’re glad because she opened up to PrideSource about relationships, sexuality and spending time with LGBTQ community due to her mothers involvement.

When she was asked about growing up in Grand Prairie, Texas, she opened up about spending brunch with her mother’s friends.

“You have to understand: My mother is absolutely fantastic and she worked at a modeling agency when I was a very young girl, so every Sunday I would have brunch with her and all of her gays, and I just remember a lot of mimosas. It was the best. So, I’ve been around it my whole life and, you know, I love it. I have to tell you: On my 16th birthday my mom had a bunch of drag queens come out and they sang “Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This)” and it was sooo funny.”

Then comes religion which can be completely unsympathetic to the subjects. Selena Gomez was raised Catholic. But she did not have an issue accepting the LGBTQI community.

“Not at all. Look: There’s a huge difference in how I was brought up; the word “religion” is a very complex thing. It’s something you have to follow, and that’s not what faith is. Anybody who has a higher power, anybody who has anything they believe in: If you don’t know how to love other people, I don’t believe in it. It doesn’t work that way.”

Did you know Selena Gomez even met a “Selena Gomez drag queen?” PrideSource asked if she had ever run into one and she was gleeful with her response.

“Yes! I had one who did one of the viral videos of “Love You Like a Love Song” (Willam Belli’s “Love You Like a Big Schooling”). (She) did a nasty version of it, which was hysterical, and I went to the Logo NewNowNext Awards and I got to meet her, which was amazing. Honestly, I feel like that’s when I made it – genuinely! I emailed it to my mom and she emailed it and CC’d everybody.”

How fun would that be ya’ll I would love to see a drag queen impersonate me (lol). The thought of it being ‘hysterical,’ is on point but not in a negative way, just “cool,” don’t you agree?

Selena was questioned about the “gay rumors,” hitting the tabloids. PrideSource joked about not being ‘famous,’ until you’ve officially had gay rumors in the magazines. Selena cracked a joke at them, simply stating “I’ve made it!”

Even David Archuleta had gay rumors about him in the past, although, he didn’t take to them as kindly as Selena Gomez.

When Selena was asked about her reaction to the rumors, she stayed positive.

“Honestly, I loved it. I didn’t mind it. Especially because they weren’t talking about other people in my life for once, which was wonderful. Honestly, though, she’s incredible and very open and she just makes me open. She’s so fun and she’s just extremely adventurous, and sometimes I just want that in my life, so I didn’t mind it. I loved it.”

It just goes to show, there is nothing to be ashamed about, rumors are just that, rumors. And if you are that offended then maybe it’s time to look in the mirror and question how you treat others, no? It doesn’t matter whether you are active in church, you’re supposed to love everyone equally. And unfortunately not everyone has the same positive reaction as Selena Gomez when it comes to LGBTQI subjects.

The most impressive question Selena Gomez was asked is if she had ever questioned her sexuality. Her collected and calm answer makes sense. She said:

“Oh, I think everybody does, no matter who they are. I do, yeah, of course. Absolutely. I think it’s healthy to gain a perspective on who you are deep down, question yourself and challenge yourself; it’s important to do that.”

And it’s true, it doesn’t matter who you are, what religion you are or who you hang out with in life. We all through these times in our lives where we want to gain a strong perspective on who are, deep, deep down. It’s a challenge that many were bullied for and we couldn’t be happier that times are changing and people are becoming more accepting of the LGBTQ community.

No, there is NOTHING wrong with you and it’s important to remember that regardless of what another person says about the subject.

PriceSource asked bout the first time Selena realized that she had quite the LGBTQ following. She opened up about the first time it hit her and she felt it was “amazing,” stating:

“My first single was when I was 16 and that went to No. 1 on the Dance Club charts so that was my introduction. I don’t think people really knew me, so I don’t know if it was a following necessarily, but once I hit “Love You Like a Love Song” status, that’s really when I started realizing it. And it was the best!

My concerts used to be little kids, and then seeing the entire front row being all these guys who were wearing neon T-shirts and just losing their minds – it’s incredible. And then you see the jocks in the other corner throwing their boxers on stage. It’s like, “Oh gosh.” It’s amazing.”

Selena is so loving that she even keeps the LGBTQ community in mind when creating music. Art is everything and music saves lives, don’t you agree? She opened up about creating music and keeping everyone’s differences in mind when creating music. She said:

“Absolutely. One-hundred percent. Even with my earlier stuff, I’ve always tapped into it, and at the end of the day I’m a full-on pop artist, so I wanted the tracks to be incredible because I know how important that is. But on top of that, having the lyrics be equally as important was something I needed to do for this album. I think it just kind of came together really well. I spent a year on it and I poured everything I had into this album, and I was thinking of everyone. I was thinking of my diehard fans from everywhere.”

Selena opened up about her gay friends a little bit during the interview. She was asked how her gay friends felt about her dating some of the cutest men in the industry. And yes, there were truly jealous of her and the romance she has had with those in her past and present. She opened up about her friends. She said:

“Oh gosh, they’re more into it than I am. Honestly! Part of the reason I probably went out on a few dates is because of them. They’re just like, “Go! Go!” I’m like, “No!” They’re all about it, for sure.”

Haha, how cute is that? Heck, I’m jealous too, she’s dated some cuties. And did you know some of her gay friends have been “match-makers,” in the past? She opened up about that a little in her interview with PrideSource. She said:

“All the time. Whoever I’m with or like or don’t like, they’re all about dissecting it and putting me with other people.”

Selena opened up about Nick Jonas and seeing him evolve his character to support the LGBTQI community. “He’s incredible, and I think it’s amazing.” She thinks it’s amazing to have that perspective in his life. She stated:

“And his (gay) characters that he’s been playing! “Scream Queens” and the other show, “Kingdom,” which I thought was super rad. We actually talked about it at dinner one time. He’s incredible, and I think it’s amazing. I’ve known him for years – we were 14 when we met – so it’s crazy, because I actually knew him at a different time in his life. Now, to see him have this amazing perspective on life is awesome. I’m really proud of him.” And she was very proud of him for stepping out of his comfort zone, as it surprised her but in a very positive way. “Not in a bad way, but I was like, “Thank you.” It was kind of incredible for somebody to step out of their zone for a minute. It’s really incredible to see what he’s done.” And he’s truly influenced many, helping people feel less judged. She continued.” It’s incredible to not really be in a judgmental place and to really let down all of your guards. I just think you have to really let go, and you do have to find this in your heart. He clearly has had a love and compassion for everyone, and I think that’s great.”

And when it comes to reading the tabloids, Selena Gomez does her best not to because it can be “dangerous,” and that’s the truth. She hilariously addressed some of the craziest things she has read about herself, saying:

“What have I not read about myself at this point?! My gosh. I think I’ve been pregnant 15 times. That’s always been the craziest thing for me, which is my favorite. I’ll be at the beach and have the flattest stomach or not, and regardless, I’ll be pregnant. It’s the most hysterical thing to me.”

It’s fantastic to see her have such a positive attitude. And as of late we have seen a lot of “Beliebers,” come out and cyberbully her for being back with the love her life Justin Bieber. It’s important that all artists stay away from the negative gossip and that’s why we are here, to help shed some light on the good.

Remember, rumors are just that, rumors. And to those who feel that she is bottom feeding off Justin Bieber, well, you guys need to take a step back and stop. Real “fans,” don’t behave that way, you are to be happy for your idol and support his happiness. If your emotions are effected to the point where you are crying because he is in a relationship with someone other than you, that is unhealthy.

Beliebers, Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are extremely happy. And while she may have questioned her sexuality, it’s quite obvious who she has always been in love with and we are certain Justin Bieber couldn’t be happier to have her back in his life. She’s been a positive influence in the world for years.

People discredit her because of the tabloids, her coming from “Disney,” and having an on and off again relationship with J-dawg but that should never create a permanent judgement (maybe some of you are rolling your eyes) and that’s fine but at the end of the day, you are not in charge of Justin’s personal life and you are not ever going to be in charge of who he falls in love with ya’ll, he’s a grown man and she’s a grown woman.

Think about the relationships you’ve been in, you’ve gone back to someone before, we all have and there’s always two stories to every pancake. Please realize, Selena is not a negative woman, she has been a HUGE inspiration in not only Justin’s life but her family, friends and fans.

Do you think having a chronic illness and being in the limelight is easy? Nope but she does continue to inspire though it all and we couldn’t be more proud of her, how do you feel about all the good she’s done in the world?

Let us know in the comments below and don’t forget, love everyone, unconditionally, everyday, all day because the world lacks empathic people. It’s time for us all to be more loving and accepting of ALL people int he world, even if they are “different,” in your eyes.

Blessed be.

Selena Gomez is embracing her sexuality!

