By lauraramonique

Paparazzi need to have more respect for Justin Bieber and talent!

Justin Bieber heads out to the chiropractor (March 7, 2018) and of course, the paps decided to attack him with their cameras and stupid questions. The fact that people can even assume that he’s a “a**hole,” because he ignores the camera baffles us at positive celebrity gossip. The harassment is real and there’s not one thing talent can do about it because “it comes with the territory, right?

Well, if you’re a good human being it shouldn’t be this way, Justin Bieber shouldn’t have to worry about driving to the doctor or to get some mickey dee’s just because every person (quite literally) will stop and attempt to get selfies or intrude on his day. Let’s be real guys, if when was the last time you brought a camera to school and harassed the jock?

Probably never.

Justin Bieber pulled up in his hot baby blue Lamborghini Aventador and immediately got asked “How is Selena doing?”

Can you say disrespect? But he still handles it well and has no problem going out and about when he needs, that’s what we are proud of J-dawg. You don’t lock yourself up in the house, you still run your errands and you still take good care of yourself, keep up that mentality and don’t let these sharks change your life.

There have been rumors that Justin and Sel have taken some time apart but once again the term “sources,” is being used to describe the “proof.” Don’t believe these sources, or negative headlines. They are merely using click bait to take money from you now. And they will always use these headlines, rumors and “sources,” to get your attention. That’s how the media works and it’s wrong, honesty is key.

Have faith in Justin and respect him while on streets, you can say hi but always remember to feel out the moment. And if you’re with News, have some respect, we get it, you make your money by getting pictures of Justin Bieber in his baby blue Lamborghini Aventador. But what a bottom feeding way to live your life. Sitting in bushes, stalking every celebrity you will never be just because you get a few bucks and making their life miserable.

Ya’ll know what you’re doing is wrong. Yet you continue to harass and degrade other people for your own benefit.

As a writer, I would also love an interview but you know what, I don’t go harass people for my “exclusives,” I kindly request them and that should be the process because too many lives have been destroyed by the paps, talent are always hiding in doors, going incognito and not living life all the way to the fullest because the fear.

Luckily, Justin has no fear and continues to live his life. Talent, if you’re reading this, we got you, we understand and we hope that other news outlets will start to take respect a little more seriously because finding Justin Bieber in his baby blue Lamborghini Aventador and making his life miserable is not worth your paycheck.

Be kind, be loving in all that you do have respect for everyone around you because we both know that if you had to switch places with Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande or anyone in the limelight, you would lose your sh*t.

Have some respect.

Blessed be.

